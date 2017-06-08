English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Paga, MFS Africa ink international remittance deal

08 JUN 2017

Nigerian mobile money company Paga signed an agreement with remittance service provider MFS Africa to allow customers to transfer and receive money from other African countries.

According to MFS Africa, which provides cross-border money transfer services for operators, $21 billion worth of remittances were sent to Nigeria in 2016, with a significant proportion coming from other African nations.

Paga said the agreement would help meet demand for the service, pointing to the volume of transactions made from Nigerian communities in nearby countries.

“People typically think of remittances into Nigeria in terms of flows from Europe and the Americas, but there’s over $3 billion a year coming in just from the Nigerian communities in Benin, Niger and Cameroon – countries that are right next door to Nigeria,” said Jay Alabraba, co-founder of Paga.

“By joining the MFS hub, we make it easier for Nigerians in the diaspora to send money back home and we also enable them to pay directly for utility bills, goods and services in Nigeria,” Alabraba added.

Paga is one of the largest mobile money companies in Nigeria, offering transfer and payment services through feature and smartphones, with 6.4 million users and 12,000 agents in the country.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone exec Michael Joseph joins MFS Africa board

MFS Africa Hub extends to 120M mobile wallets

Nigeria’s Paga passes $1B in transactions
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association