Paga boosts expansion goal with Visa deal - Mobile World Live

Nigerian mobile money company Paga ramped a global expansion effort, signing a strategic partnership deal with Visa which will enable its customers to make payments anywhere the latter is accepted.

In addition to providing all Paga account holders with Visa credentials, the agreement will also allow Paga merchants to accept non-card payments from Visa customers.

Tayo Oviosu, Paga founder and CEO, said in an interview with CNBC the move “opens up the Visa world to all Paga users”.

As part of the deal, the pair will also work to launch new ways for Paga merchants to accept payments, including QR codes for scan-to-pay schemes; NFC for tap-to-pay; online payments; and international remittances, all of which would be processed through Visa’s network.

Additionally, Paga will join Visa’s Fintech Fast-Track Program, which will offer it access to APIs on Visa’s developer platforms, along with its partner network and brand assets as Paga moves ahead with global expansion plans.

Oviosu noted Paga is aiming to expand beyond its home market of Nigeria with launches in Mexico and Ethiopia coming “soon”.