 Paga boosts expansion goal with Visa deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Paga boosts expansion goal with Visa deal

09 MAR 2020

Nigerian mobile money company Paga ramped a global expansion effort, signing a strategic partnership deal with Visa which will enable its customers to make payments anywhere the latter is accepted.

In addition to providing all Paga account holders with Visa credentials, the agreement will also allow Paga merchants to accept non-card payments from Visa customers.

Tayo Oviosu, Paga founder and CEO, said in an interview with CNBC the move “opens up the Visa world to all Paga users”.

As part of the deal, the pair will also work to launch new ways for Paga merchants to accept payments, including QR codes for scan-to-pay schemes; NFC for tap-to-pay; online payments; and international remittances, all of which would be processed through Visa’s network.

Additionally, Paga will join Visa’s Fintech Fast-Track Program, which will offer it access to APIs on Visa’s developer platforms, along with its partner network and brand assets as Paga moves ahead with global expansion plans.

Oviosu noted Paga is aiming to expand beyond its home market of Nigeria with launches in Mexico and Ethiopia coming “soon”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Worldline inks €7.8B deal to create payment giant

WeChat Pay gains additional traction in China

Apple slates Germany over payment law
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association