Outgoing PayPal COO ready for Google role - Mobile World Live

Former chief of US mobile payments brand Venmo and current COO of PayPal Bill Ready confirmed a report stating he would become president of commerce at Google in January 2020.

Ready’s departure from PayPal was announced in June: in a tweet he said he was “excited to build the future of commerce” with his new company.

His upcoming role at Google was first revealed by TechCrunch, which reported the executive would work closely with the company’s payment and advertising divisions to deliver commerce-related products.

The role of Google president of commerce is newly created and specific details of the Ready’s remit are yet to be disclosed, however it will reportedly not include direct responsibility for mobile payments brand Google Pay.

Ready spent more than six years at PayPal across a number of roles. He joined the company as CEO of its Braintree Payments and Venmo mobile payment brands, having led the former prior to its acquisition by then PayPal-parent eBay in 2013.

By the time of its acquisition, Braintree Payments had already bought and absorbed Venmo.