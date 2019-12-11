 Orange Bank adds Google Pay integration - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Orange Bank adds Google Pay integration

11 DEC 2019

Orange inked a deal with financial technology company Wirecard to add Google Pay contactless payments to its French mobile banking app.

The integration allows customers with Android smartphones to download an enhanced version of the Orange Bank app and use it to make NFC-based payments in physical retailers through Google Pay.

In a statement, Orange said it expected 200,000 of its banking customers to activate the service.

Orange Bank customers using iPhones can already make contactless payments through their accounts by linking to Apple Pay.

Citing figures from market research company eMarketer, Orange noted in France almost 16 per cent of smartphone users used their phone to pay for goods in retail stores at least once every six months.

Orange Bank deputy CEO Stephane Vallois said: “Every Orange Bank customer with a NFC smartphone can now benefit from the advantages of cashless payment, a use they greatly appreciate along with checking their balance in real time and sending money by SMS”.

Chris Donkin

