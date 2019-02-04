 Orange backs AI credit scoring start-up - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Orange backs AI credit scoring start-up

04 FEB 2019

Orange Digital Ventures was one of a number of investors which participated in an $11 million funding round by consumer credit scoring company Aire.

The company will use the cash to upgrade its platform and launch in the US. In addition to Orange’s investment arm, Experian Ventures; Crane Venture Partners; White Star Capital; and Sunstone Capital took part in the funding round.

Aire provides platforms for financial institutions to assess a consumer’s suitability for credit based on what it claims is a wider set of data points than used by traditional credit scoring companies. It also uses machine-learning technology to predict future behaviour.

Its technique, it adds, allows a more accurate assessment of those with limited credit history and groups whose access to mainstream financial services was restricted.

In a statement, Orange said Aire’s technology meets several of its business objectives for Orange Bank in Europe and Orange Money in Africa.

Orange Digital Ventures chairman Marc Rennard (pictured) said: “As a mobile financial services provider in Europe and in Africa, Orange has leveraged new technologies to bring digital payment and transfer to underserved populations. We believe consumer credit is the next frontier, and that Aire – relying on AI to improve risk assessment – is in an ideal position to enable lenders to upgrade their scoring and give a fairer access to finance.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Orange Bank boss to quit in October – report

Orange provides details on Spain bank launch

Orange VC arm backs payment start-up Yoco
Mobile Mix: Oppo 'oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

