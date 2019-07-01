 NTT Docomo backs Japan payment project - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

NTT Docomo backs Japan payment project

01 JUL 2019

Operator NTT Docomo joined Mobile Payment Alliance (MPA), an organisation set-up by app company Line and e-commerce giant Mercari to promote use of the technology in Japan.

The three companies will team to highlight the benefit of mobile payments technology and will develop individual apps under their respective brands capable of processing QR code protocols used by the other partners.

MPA’s ultimate aim is to widen the number of merchants able to accept payments from registered partners and increase overall usage of cashless payments.

Line runs mobile payment app Line Pay, Mercari owns Merpay and Docomo’s payment service goes under the dBarai brand name.

In a statement, the two founder partners said the addition of Docomo would provide a “nationwide network of sales resource and further increase the number of merchants” able to process payments.

“By bringing the three companies and their large userbases together, the alliance envisions an even more convenient experience for both consumers and merchants.”

MPA said it plans to sign additional partnership agreements to further expand its reach.

Chris Donkin

