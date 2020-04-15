Nigerian fintech providers ink digital payment pact - Mobile World Live

Nigeria mobile wallet provider Paga partnered software company SystemSpecs, a move initially said to ease settlement of bills as measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) continue.

SystemSpecs runs bill payment platform Remita which, among other features, allows payment of dues to local and central government.

The first phase of the collaboration will allow Paga users to make payments to organisations signed-up to Remita. The mobile payment company’s agents will also be able to process the payments through their existing platform.

Although the arrangement isn’t only for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair noted the platform would initially be used to ease payments into the Federal Government Treasury Single Account system. This comes as many citizens are remaining at home as part of virus mitigation measures.

Paga operates a digital wallet platform in Nigeria, supported by a nationwide network of more than 23,000 agents. It claims to be the largest provider of such platforms in the country.