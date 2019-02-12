 Nigeria mobile money provider plugs into power deal - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Nigeria mobile money provider plugs into power deal

12 FEB 2019

Azuri Technologies partnered with FirstBank to jointly promote solar-powered TV services paid for using the bank’s mobile money offering in rural Nigeria, a move the two said would improve financial inclusion and promote clean power.

The Azuri TV service will be co-marketed and -branded with FirstBank’s Firstmonie platform.

Included in the deal is a commitment to increase Firstmonie’s 16,000-strong agent network in areas where Azuri already has a customer-base, widening access to mobile financial services in these areas.

In a joint statement, the pair said the partnership would provide “much needed energy and enable access to financial services in rural, low-income areas.”

The connection between the two companies will also help customers build a financial history to open access to wider services, a representative for Azuri Technologies added.

FirstBank CEO Adesola Adeduntan explained the deal was part of a drive to give its customers access to “a wide range of services that address real problems such as access to power”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

