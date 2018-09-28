New Zealand bank abandons mobile wallet

The New Zealand division of ANZ is set to close its mobile wallet service (the first launched by a bank in the country) in favour of offering Google Pay compatibility.

In a statement, ANZ said switching Android users over to Google Pay from its goMoney service would provide a “more reliable way to make contactless payments”, while also noting Google provided better compatibility with older devices.

The bank already offers iPhone users the ability to use Apple Pay with its accounts.

GoMoney will be phased out from next month with consumers losing the ability to make ATM withdrawals using credentials on their mobile devices, a feature included on its own app.

ANZ’s mobile wallet was launched in 2015, a year before either Apple Pay or Google Pay forerunner Android Pay expanded into the market.

At the time, the bank said goMoney would “transform the way New Zealanders pay for goods and services” adding the app would be “the most accessible, secure and easiest to use mobile payments solution in New Zealand.”