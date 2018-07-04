English
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

Alibaba, Tencent face m-payment rule hit

04 JUL 2018

A decision by the Chinese government requiring mobile payment providers to deposit all prepaid funds from customers with the central bank means the companies will no longer be able to earn interest on the funds, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

By the start of 2019, all customer funds must be put in accounts at the People’s Bank of China. Currently only about half of the funds are deposited with the bank, the newspaper said.

The country’s two major mobile payment platforms – Alibaba’s Alipay and Tencent’s WeChat Pay – are not required to pay interest on the funds to customers.

With mobile payment companies holding an estimated CNY500 billion ($75.4 billion) in customer funds and assuming an interest rate of about 1.5 per cent annually, the companies collectively earn about CNY7.5 billion in annual interest revenue, Nikkei Asian Review said.

The central bank this year introduced a number of measures aimed at reducing risks for consumers and fighting fraud. In April it set a CNY500 ($75) daily limit on mobile payments.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

