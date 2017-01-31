Netcetera acquires mobile wallet provider Nexperts

Swiss financial software company Netcetera acquired Austrian mobile wallet provider Nexperts for an undisclosed sum in a bid to increase its footprint in the mobile payments sector.

In a statement, Netcetera said by combining the companies’ operations it will strengthen its hold on the payment market in German-speaking countries and allow it to to provide a wider number of payment platform options to customers.

The company believes the acquisition also paves the way for it to develop support for new devices requiring secure payment facilities, including wearables and newly developed connected devices such as automobiles.

Netcetera currently supplies software used by 12 million people for shopping online through a range of its customers.

Nexperts’ central business is in providing white label NFC-based mobile wallets, but it also develops mPOS software alongside loyalty and coupon integration facilities for smartphone-based payment systems. Its customers include mobile operators, banks and retailers.

CEO and founder of Nexperts, Kurt Schmid will continue to lead the company as the digital payment division of Netcetera.

Netcetera CEO Andrej Vckovski (pictured) said: “Together we can revolutionise the NFC-based mobile payment market. By merging both companies’ expertise, we offer an integrated, independent solution for digital payment with all card standards that includes not only mobile payment, but also in-app payment and online payment.”