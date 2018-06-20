English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMoneyNews

MySquar buys MyPay Myanmar ahead of money launch

20 JUN 2018

Myanmar-headquartered social media and entertainment company MySquar acquired long-term partner MyPay Myanmar for £2 million, as it continues preparations to launch mobile money services in the country.

The acquisition will be partly funded by the issue of new shares in Mysquar, a development also announced today (20 June), and will be paid as a mixture of cash and shares.

MySquar provides a wide number of app-based services in Myanmar and last month signed deals with two partners to provide the backbone infrastructure for a forthcoming mobile money launch.

MyPay Myanmar already provides limited mobile financial services in the country and is in the process of attempting to acquire a licence from Mayanmar’s central bank to operate full mobile payment services. In 2015, it signed a partnership with Mysquar to bundle cash transfer facilities into the latter’s chat application.

In a statement, MySquar said the acquisition would streamline its development of smartphone payments systems, adding the forthcoming service was: “anticipated to provide substantial revenues going forward.”

It added: “With few bank branches, Myanmar is a largely cash-based society and the company believes that smartphone payments will be an intrinsic part of the country’s modernisation and commercialisation.”

Last month, Mysquar estimated less than 20 per cent of the population of Myanmar was able to access traditional banking services, while mobile penetration is relatively high.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MySquar sees potential in Myanmar mobile money

Myanmar gets first national mobile money service

Vodafone to push M-Pesa in Myanmar bid
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association