English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN woes cast cloud over money licence progress

12 SEP 2018

Nigeria’s regulator teased that operators will soon be allowed to apply for mobile money licenses, although it remains unclear what MTN Nigeria’s position will be following its latest issues in the country.

In comments reported by Business Day, the head of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Umar Danbatta said the regulator and the Central Bank had set up a joint committee to look into mobile money licences, after operators including MTN expressed an interest.

The mobile money industry in Nigeria is primarily led by banks and while operators provide the backbone infrastructure, they are unable to run services in their own right.

However, that could change after operators pushed for licences in recent months, if regulators allowed.

“The feeling I’m getting from the Central Bank of Nigeria is that very soon the telcos will be licensed,” Danbatta said.

He explained operators had convinced regulators there was a future for mobile money and they would put their money where their mouths were by investing in additional infrastructure for the service.

Danbatta also revealed that mobile money penetration in the country has not risen above 1 per cent of the population for some time, despite the fact that 40 per cent of the population have no access to financial services due to the rigid nature of the licensing model.

MTN issues
MTN, the country’s largest operator, was ordered to refund $8.1 billion earlier this month, which the bank said was repatriated illegally. Regulators then hit it with a $2 billion tax bill relating to its activity in the country over the past decade.

Despite the problems, Danbatta said the bank was keen to work with MTN on mobile money.

Analysts speaking to Business Day, however, cautioned the operator’s efforts to secure a mobile money licence in the country could be put on ice in light of these issues.

MTN has refuted both claims, and Danbatta added the NCC was doing “everything possible” to find an amicable solution.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Ghana to step up mobile money regulation

Mobile money providers urged to grasp integration tech

Uganda mobile money use falls by $180M in a fortnight
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association