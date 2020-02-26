 MTN Uganda, Vodacom Tanzania sign remittance pact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN Uganda, Vodacom Tanzania sign remittance pact

26 FEB 2020

MTN Uganda announced an international remittance deal with Vodacom Tanzania, a move designed to capitalise on growth in trade and money transfers being made between the neighbouring countries.

Under the agreement, customers of either operator’s mobile money service can transfer funds directly to each other.

In a statement, Vodacom Tanzania m-Pesa director Epimack Mbeteni estimated trade value between the countries in 2015 was TZS178 billion ($77.1 million) and surged to TZS350 billion in 2018.

He claimed informal methods to transfer money could total more than double the 2018 figure.

“We have seen the difficulty our customers face when transacting between neighbouring countries and we have brought a solution through this service which is convenient, reliable and faster. There is no reason for our customers to send money through bus drivers or conductors and other unsecure channels”.

MTN Uganda hailed the impact of partnerships with other operators since launching its mobile money service in 2015. Previously the Ugandan operator inked international deals with operators in Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

MTN hikes Uganda mobile money fee

MTN targets Uganda payments boost

Uganda mobile money use falls by $180M in a fortnight
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association