MTN Ghana pilots automated mobile money tellers

MTN began testing automated mobile money kiosks in Ghana, the latest move by the operator to widen the scope and availability of its finance service, Citi Business News (CBN) reported.

Sources quoted by CBN said one of the central reasons for the development of the machines was to relieve the pressure on MTN’s 150,000 merchants – the largest agent network in the country – as the service continues to increase in popularity.

The automated kiosks will offer withdrawals and transfers out of retail hours, a service already available in several of MTN’s mobile money markets using ATMs provided by partner banks.

MTN’s kiosks will also be able to process withdrawals from mainstream banks Stanbic and Ecobank: MTN signed a collaboration agreement with the latter earlier this month.

Reports of the pilot follow efforts by the operator to increase the range of transactions its Ghana mobile money service is able to process, and come amid the company’s ongoing bid to become the largest bank across Africa.