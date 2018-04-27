English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN Ghana pilots automated mobile money tellers

27 APR 2018

MTN began testing automated mobile money kiosks in Ghana, the latest move by the operator to widen the scope and availability of its finance service, Citi Business News (CBN) reported.

Sources quoted by CBN said one of the central reasons for the development of the machines was to relieve the pressure on MTN’s 150,000 merchants – the largest agent network in the country – as the service continues to increase in popularity.

The automated kiosks will offer withdrawals and transfers out of retail hours, a service already available in several of MTN’s mobile money markets using ATMs provided by partner banks.

MTN’s kiosks will also be able to process withdrawals from mainstream banks Stanbic and Ecobank: MTN signed a collaboration agreement with the latter earlier this month.

Reports of the pilot follow efforts by the operator to increase the range of transactions its Ghana mobile money service is able to process, and come amid the company’s ongoing bid to become the largest bank across Africa.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN ups financial service drive with Ecobank deal

MTN to expand Zambia money merchant network

MTN targets mobile money comeback in SA
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association