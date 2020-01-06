MTN extends GSMA mobile money approval - Mobile World Live

MTN Cameroon became the latest operator to have its mobile money service approved by the GSMA’s certification assessors, the 13th service provider to achieve the accolade.

In a statement, the operator said approval followed a five-day assessment. Its CEO Hendrik Kasteel added the achievement was “the fruit of significant technological and financial investments by MTN Cameroon to facilitate the development of an inclusive digital economy”.

MTN Cameroon becomes the fourth division of MTN Group to secure approval after its operations in Ghana, Uganda and Ivory Coast.

GSMA Mobile Money Certification is an initiative launched in April 2018 designed to create a mark of excellence for service providers. Its eventual goal is to enhance consumer trust and increase the appeal of partnerships to commercial organisations.

Other operators to receive the certification include Safaricom in Kenya; Orange’s divisions in Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ivory Coast; and Telenor Microfinance Bank in Pakistan.

Operators are assessed for a range of measures covering: safeguarding of funds; system security; fraud prevention; staff and partner management; quality of operations; transparency; customer service; and data privacy.