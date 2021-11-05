 MTN, Airtel closer to banking services push in Nigeria - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MTN, Airtel closer to banking services push in Nigeria

05 NOV 2021

Airtel Africa and MTN received approval in principal to start operating mobile money services in Nigeria, marking the first step towards obtaining final licences from the nation’s Central Bank.

The two operators announced the move in separate statements, highlighting its benefits for enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

Airtel Africa explained its subsidiary Smartcash has been granted an initial approval to run a payment service bank business in the market, however an operating licence for this depends on the group’s ability to satisfy “certain standard conditions” within six months.

CEO of Airtel Africa Segun Ogunsanya pledged the company will work “closely” with the Central Bank of Nigeria to meet its conditions and commence operations.

A final approval would mean the opportunity for Airtel Africa to expand its digital financial offerings and “reach the millions of Nigerians that do not have access to traditional financial services”.

MTN said its mobile money service MoMo also received an approval in principal for a licence application. The operator also affirmed commitment towards “the financial inclusion agenda” of the Central Bank and the government, and continued “to explore means whereby it can contribute to its fulfilment”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

PhonePe claims India payments market leadership

Airtel Africa, Standard Chartered tie-up in finance move

India watchdog scrutinises WhatsApp money move
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association