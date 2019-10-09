 MPT receives licence to launch payment service - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MPT receives licence to launch payment service

09 OCT 2019

State-owned MPT, the largest mobile operator in Myanmar, received clearance to launch a mobile money service almost 18 months after initially unveiling its plan.

In a statement, the company announced Myanmar’s central bank had approved a mobile financial services licence, enabling it to finally launch its MPT Money service.

MPT first announced plans to introduce the service in March 2018.

The company, with a 44 per cent market share by subscribers, said the service will launch with the goals of promoting the digital economy in Myanmar, and ensuring financial inclusion for everyone.

U Khin Maung Tun, MD of MPT, said fast, easy and secure mobile financial services are coming soon, adding the service will be supported by the operator’s nationwide point-of-sales network.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Wirecard brings Chinese payments to Sweden

T-Mobile makes merchant payments play

Apple Pay expands to more top US chains
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association