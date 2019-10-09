MPT receives licence to launch payment service - Mobile World Live

State-owned MPT, the largest mobile operator in Myanmar, received clearance to launch a mobile money service almost 18 months after initially unveiling its plan.

In a statement, the company announced Myanmar’s central bank had approved a mobile financial services licence, enabling it to finally launch its MPT Money service.

MPT first announced plans to introduce the service in March 2018.

The company, with a 44 per cent market share by subscribers, said the service will launch with the goals of promoting the digital economy in Myanmar, and ensuring financial inclusion for everyone.

U Khin Maung Tun, MD of MPT, said fast, easy and secure mobile financial services are coming soon, adding the service will be supported by the operator’s nationwide point-of-sales network.