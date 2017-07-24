English
HomeMoneyNews

Monetise investors given more time to mull £70M bid

24 JUL 2017

Fiserv’s £70 million bid for UK mobile payments and digital banking firm Monetise could be in trouble after a Monetise shareholder meeting to discuss the deal was postponed to allow investors more time to consider the offer.

According to a regulatory filing, Fiserv asked the Monetise board to delay the meeting following “feedback received from certain Monetise shareholders.”

In a statement, the board of Monetise reiterated its plea for shareholders to accept the offer, describing alternatives as “accompanied by significant execution risk and are unlikely to yield superior value to the acquisition.”

A date for the rearranged meeting is yet to be confirmed.

The acquisition of Monetise by US fintech company Fiserv, first put to investors in June, follows a turbulent period for a UK company previously seen as one of the digital finance industry’s brightest prospects.

In 2011 it signed a deal with then investor Visa to jointly develop a mobile payment service. However, since its 2014 peak the company’s share price is down 96 per cent as investors lost faith following a string of losses – including a £243 million hit during its 2016 fiscal year.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

Tags

