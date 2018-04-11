English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Mobile money interoperability goes live in Kenya

11 APR 2018

Safaricom and Airtel Kenya rolled out mobile money interoperability across the country, with Telkom Kenya also making preparations to join the scheme.

The widely anticipated move follows pressure from authorities and comes after a trial phase started in January.

Following this week’s launch, customers of Airtel Money and Safaricom’s m-Pesa will be able to seamlessly transfer funds between the two services for a much lower cost than was previously the case.

Although not part of the original trial, Telkom Kenya’s T-kash service is set to be added “soon” according to a joint statement from the three operators.

Announcing the service to customers through an advertisement in the country’s newspapers last week, the three said the move would further drive the financial inclusion agenda in Kenya and “empower” users.

Kenya is the 15th country around the world to introduce service interoperability for mobile money services, a policy the GSMA highlights as a key driver to boost adoption and financial inclusion.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Barclays partners with Safaricom for Kenya loans

Kenya ops slam regulator for failing to curb Safaricom

Safaricom adds voice control to m-Pesa
Money

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association