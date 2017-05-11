English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Mobile money growth boosts Bharti Airtel in Africa

11 MAY 2017

Bharti Airtel’s mobile money operation in Africa reported growth in both customer numbers and transactions in the last quarter of its fiscal year.

Airtel Money, which operates across 15 markets in the continent, had a customer base of 9 million by the end of March 2017, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year. Those customers made a total of 376 million transactions during the recent quarter, an increase of 43 per cent year-on-year.

Transaction value also grew during Bharti Airtel’s fiscal Q4, as the company processed $4 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.

Bharti Airtel offers its mobile money service across its entire African footprint. The company reported total revenue of $784 million for the quarter across its broader wireless business in the continent, down 21.7 per cent year on year, which the company largely attributed to currency issues.

Recent reports suggest the company is investigating measures to reduce its exposure in unprofitable markets in the region, though it does not plan to exit any of these markets completely.

It currently operates across the continent with key markets including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia and Kenya.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association