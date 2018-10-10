English
HomeMoneyNews

Mobile key to Wirecard growth strategy

10 OCT 2018

Germany-headquartered financial technology company Wirecard detailed plans to place mobile payments at the heart of a strategy to grow transaction volumes by 2025.

The Vision 2025 strategy, recently unveiled in London, aims to deliver transaction volume worth at least €710 billion, revenue of more than €10 billion and EBITDA in excess of €3.3 billion.

Mobile payments sit within one of two core focus areas in the 2025 goals; specifically an aim to increase the integration between online, mobile and point-of-sale transactions to deliver what the company described in a statement as “omnichannel commerce” through a single platform.

Wirecard’s second focus area involves developing its value chain and launching “innovative data-led value added services” based on the company’s digital payment ecosystem. The goal is to improve conversion rates, thus providing the company with a unique selling point for merchants in the form of higher turnover.

During the event, the company also confirmed guidance for EBITDA to hit between €530 million and €560 million in 2018, and updated the goals of a previously announced Vision 2020 strategy. The latter aims to deliver transaction volume of more than €215 billion and revenue of more than €3 billion in 2020.

In H1 2018, transaction volume hit €56.2 billion (up 48.5 per cent year-on-year) and revenue €897.6 million (up 45.8 per cent).

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

