 Microsoft taps out of contactless payment market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Microsoft taps out of contactless payment market

24 JAN 2019

Microsoft announced it will discontinue its Microsoft Wallet mobile app at the end of February, as the software giant begins to wind down support for services running on its failed mobile operating system.

The company launched the service exclusively for Windows 10 users in the US during 2016, offering similar functionality to peers Apple Pay and Android Pay. It uses NFC chips on Lumia handsets to make contactless payments at retailers across the country.

Unlike rival services, Microsoft did not export its service beyond the US.

Microsoft Wallet was the company’s second attempt to crack the mobile payments market after its Wallet app made for the Windows Phone 8 operating system in 2012, which required the use of a secure SIM provided by an operator.

Earlier this week, the software giant said it would pull back support for devices running its Windows 10 Mobile system, although selected apps will be supported until March 2020.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Microsoft adds contactless to W10 Mobile

Microsoft wants to add payments to Windows 10

Windows 10 set for HCE support – report
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association