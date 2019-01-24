Microsoft taps out of contactless payment market - Mobile World Live

Microsoft announced it will discontinue its Microsoft Wallet mobile app at the end of February, as the software giant begins to wind down support for services running on its failed mobile operating system.

The company launched the service exclusively for Windows 10 users in the US during 2016, offering similar functionality to peers Apple Pay and Android Pay. It uses NFC chips on Lumia handsets to make contactless payments at retailers across the country.

Unlike rival services, Microsoft did not export its service beyond the US.

Microsoft Wallet was the company’s second attempt to crack the mobile payments market after its Wallet app made for the Windows Phone 8 operating system in 2012, which required the use of a secure SIM provided by an operator.

Earlier this week, the software giant said it would pull back support for devices running its Windows 10 Mobile system, although selected apps will be supported until March 2020.