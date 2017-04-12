English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Vodafone exec Michael Joseph joins MFS Africa board

12 APR 2017

Mobile remittance hub company MFS Africa appointed mobile money industry veteran Michael Joseph (pictured) as a non-executive director.

Joseph is Vodafone’s director of mobile money, former Safaricom CEO and holds a number of positions in businesses and organisations focused on Africa and financial inclusion – including the World Bank.

During his time as Safaricom CEO the company launched its internationally renowned m-Pesa platform, widely credited with being the world’s first successful mobile money service and regularly cited as a template for the industry.

In his role of non-executive director at MFS Africa, Joseph will be charged with helping the company strengthen relations with mobile operators, banks and remittance companies in the continent. He will also provide strategic direction and engage with regulators and other authorities.

Joseph recently slammed proposals to force Safaricom to separate its m-Pesa business from its mobile unit.

MFS Africa provides a mobile payment hub enabling money transfer between different mobile wallet types, and companies to send money to accounts regardless of the brand the user is a customer of. The company said it is able to process payments to more than 120 million wallets in the continent.

Dare Okoudjou, MFS Africa CEO, said: “Michael’s the father of mobile money. His experience in making m-Pesa a near-ubiquitous service in Kenya and in many other Vodafone markets has helped create a rich ecosystem, rapidly and at scale, which will be invaluable to MFS Africa’s growth.”

Joseph added: “By connecting to 120 million mobile wallets – 75 per cent of all mobile wallets in Africa – and enabling cross border and cross network financial services, MFS Africa is helping to solve the industry’s biggest challenge. It’s an issue that’s close to my heart and I leapt at the opportunity to be part of the solution.”

 

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MFS Africa Hub extends to 120M mobile wallets

Keynote: M-Pesa pioneer – Mobile money potential is unrealised

Interview: Vodafone’s mobile money pioneer reveals frustration at industry progress
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association