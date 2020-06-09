 MegaFon opens Russia to Tajikistan remittances - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

MegaFon opens Russia to Tajikistan remittances

09 JUN 2020

Operator MegaFon began offering remittances between its home market of Russia and a subsidiary in Tajikistan, with cash transferred from bank accounts directly to its mobile wallet application.

The service is being offered in collaboration with microfinance company Humo, a provider targeting the provision of basic financial services in rural areas of Tajikistan.

Payments can be made on Megafon’s website in Russia with funds used to either purchase mobile services or transferred to the wallet section of the MegaFon Life app.

In a statement, the operator said its users would benefit from favourable foreign exchange rates, reliable receipt of funds and zero-commission transactions.

Humo general director Mavsuda Vaisova said the launch was one of the first steps to enabling remote financial services in Tajikistan and would contribute to the development of cashless payment systems.

MegaFon Tajikistan financial director Alexander Shamilov added the lack of commission on the services was “very important” in the country’s current economic situation, adding it would continue to develop products to increase access to financial services.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Veon ups stake in Russian payments company

MegaFon launches a payments card with a difference

Russia’s Megafon may buy bank – report
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association