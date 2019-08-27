 Mauritius mobile payment service launches - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Mauritius mobile payment service launches

27 AUG 2019

Operator Mauritius Telecom and HKT division PCCW Global launched what they claimed is the African island’s first national mobile payment service, a move the partners believe will help close the digital divide in the country.

The service, called My.t Money, is based on HKT’s Tap & Go mobile payment service the company operates in its home market of Hong Kong.

In addition to retail mobile payments, the system is designed to be integrated with a number of civic services including those related to education, transportation and social welfare.

Mauritius Telecom CEO Sherry Singh said the company aimed to “positively disrupt the payments industry,” adding 200,000 customers had already signed-up ahead of launch with 1,000 merchants on the island set-up to use the service.

Payment services will be available through both smartphone applications and a platform designed for use on more basic handsets, a feature PCCW Global said would address the unbanked population.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association