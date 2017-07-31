English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Mashreq claims “most advanced” m-wallet in the UAE

31 JUL 2017

Dubai-based bank Mashreq incorporated NFC payments into its consumer app, creating what the company described as the “most advanced banking wallet in the UAE”.

The company previously launched contactless mobile payments in 2014, using a system which processed transactions through a chip contained in a sticker attached to a mobile handset. This could then be linked to one of the bank’s debit or credit cards.

Its new MashreqPay feature, bundled into its existing mobile banking app Snapp, combines retail banking with a range of loyalty features and the ability to use a smartphone NFC chip to process transactions.

The company also pointed to the ability to perform transactions when offline as an advanced functionality it was bringing to the market.

“The launch of MashreqPay marks a significant milestone in Mashreq’s portfolio,” its head of retail banking Subroto Som said. “Mashreq is already well reputed for its multi-award winning mobile application, Snapp. With the launch of MashreqPay, we have enriched the ecosystem of digital, mobile and card payment options.”

Mobile payments in the Emirates is becoming increasingly competitive as companies look at different alternatives to encourage digital transactions in the region. In June, international phone payment specialist Quisk announced a Government-backed trial in Dubai of its payment by phone number system.

During April Cardtek staked its claim, partnering with Government-backed firm emCredit to develop a “national wallet service” for Dubai.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mashreq touts first Middle East m-pay device
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association