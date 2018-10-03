English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Mashreq inks Mastercard deal for QR payments

03 OCT 2018

Dubai-based Mashreq Bank added QR code payments to its consumer banking app following a deal with Mastercard, a move the bank hailed as a world first.

Mashreq Bank said it was the first in the world to offer secure mobile payments using QR codes and NFC, along with general banking services through the same Mashreq inks Mastercard deal for QR paymentsapp. It added NFC payments into its Snapp app in July 2017.

The upgrade will initially allow users to pay for goods in retailers within the UAE directly from their bank accounts by scanning a QR code with their handset.

Due to the company adopting universal standards the service will eventually be able to process transactions using the payment system when customers are travelling in other countries, it added.

In a statement, Mashreq Bank head of digital banking and innovation Aref Al-Ramli said: “With the country’s digital wallets sector growing rapidly each year, we are confident that consumers will embrace the range of cashless options increasingly available to them.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

MTN targets Uganda payments boost

Wirecard extends wearable payments to Germany

Singapore clears national QR code payment standard
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association