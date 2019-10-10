 Malawi scraps mobile money tax after backlash - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Malawi scraps mobile money tax after backlash

10 OCT 2019

Malawi scrapped plans to implement a 1 per cent withholding tax on mobile money transactions, after drawing criticism from the country’s largest operator and politicians.

In a letter to finance minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, Telekom Networks Malawi CEO Michiel Buitelaar warned the tax would hamper the country’s economic development and run contrary to a government aim of boosting financial inclusion, Nyasa Times reported.

Mwanamvekha introduced the tax as part of the country’s 2019 to 2020 budget. With the move scrapped, the minister instead plans to introduce a 20 per cent withholding tax on trust funds set up by mobile companies to fund social programmes, reported Bloomberg.

The Consumers Association of Malawi slammed the proposed tax last month stating it would be most devastating to the poorest members of Malawian society.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Critics attack Malawi mobile money tax

Malawi consumer group urges rural focus

Kenya pushes ahead with plan to increase mobile taxes
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association