HomeMoneyNews

Lithuanian operators set for mid-year payments launch

01 MAY 2018

Lithuanian operator-led payments JV MoQ commenced testing of the platform as it gears up to launch in mid-2018, news website Budas reported.

The project is the result of a three-way joint venture between the country’s largest operators Tele2, Telia Lietuva and Bite – which hold a combined mobile market share of 99 per cent – and operates as Mobilus Mokejimai.

It received the green light to begin working on a national mobile payments platform by the European Commission in July 2017, and was granted a limited financial services licence by the Bank of Lithuania.

Reports in the country state first stage testing began in April with a 1,000-person pilot slated for later this month. Once any issues have been ironed out, the mobile payments service will be commercially rolled out.

The service is likely to incorporate point-of-sale retail payments and direct peer-to-peer cash transfer.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EC clears Lithuanian operator-led payments JV

Norway’s operators make move to single mobile wallet

Swedish operators form m-pay joint venture
