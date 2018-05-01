Lithuanian operators set for mid-year payments launch

Lithuanian operator-led payments JV MoQ commenced testing of the platform as it gears up to launch in mid-2018, news website Budas reported.

The project is the result of a three-way joint venture between the country’s largest operators Tele2, Telia Lietuva and Bite – which hold a combined mobile market share of 99 per cent – and operates as Mobilus Mokejimai.

It received the green light to begin working on a national mobile payments platform by the European Commission in July 2017, and was granted a limited financial services licence by the Bank of Lithuania.

Reports in the country state first stage testing began in April with a 1,000-person pilot slated for later this month. Once any issues have been ironed out, the mobile payments service will be commercially rolled out.

The service is likely to incorporate point-of-sale retail payments and direct peer-to-peer cash transfer.