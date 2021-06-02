 Line plans Indonesia banking move - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Line plans Indonesia banking move

02 JUN 2021

Messaging app provider Line’s banking unit unveiled plans to establish a digital bank in Indonesia by the end of the month, building on previous moves in Thailand and Taiwan as the division targets a leading position in Asia’s digital finance sector.

A representative told Mobile World Live the Indonesian banking service will be launched in cooperation with the local division of South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank.

Line Bank activated social media channels and a dedicated website for the service this week, in preparation for the move.

The company explained in a statement it began collaborating with the Indonesian bank in October 2018 when they teamed to expand the reach of Line Bank and tap the “large potential market” for digital financial services in the nation, where it said there was a paucity of banking options.

Line Bank is also targeting its home market, Japan, with plans to deploy a smartphone-based service by the end of 2022.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

