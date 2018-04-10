Lebara ties-up with WorldRemit to boost money service

International MVNO Lebara signed an exclusive deal with remittance company WorldRemit to process funds sent by customers in its six European markets to 145 destinations across the world.

Through Lebara Money, offered as an additional service by the MVNO, it offers customers in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, France, Spain and Denmark discount money transfers to a range of destinations.

The service is primarily aimed users sending money to family members and friends in developing markets.

In a joint statement, the companies said the agreement would allow three million Lebara customers to send money to World Remit’s network of destinations and contribute to the remittance company’s goal of supplying 10 million customers transferring money to emerging markets by 2020.

WorldRemit founder and CEO Ismail Ahmed (pictured, right) said: “WorldRemit has been working with telecommunication partners on the receive side, but this is our first strategic partnership with a mobile operator on the send side. We look forward to further strengthening our leading position in the market with equally ambitious partnerships in the future.”

Lebara Group CEO Graeme Oxby (pictured, left) added: “Lebara mobile’s leadership position in the growing international residents market in Europe, coupled with a surge in smartphone users, creates an ideal platform for launching new and exciting services through partnerships. Our partners get unique access to a customer base which few other mobile companies can match.”