English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Klarna launches EU-wide social payments platform

01 AUG 2017

European e-commerce company Klarna launched social media mobile payments platform Wavy, hailing the service as the most accessible peer-to-peer (P2P) system on the continent.

Wavy is a bid to take advantage of the increasingly competitive P2P payment market, where consumers can pay each other small amounts of money or share transactions such as dividing bills in restaurants.

Rather than transferring money from app to app – as many mobile P2P payment systems do – Wavy provides a link to the payment, which can be shared through chat or social media platforms.

The money can then be claimed and sent to any bank account accepting payment in Euros.

Wavy is available to users aged 18 years old and over who have a bank account or credit card in a total of 31 markets, comprised of the 28 EU member states, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Growing competition
In addition to traditional remittance companies, which generally focus on international transfer, companies including Facebook, WhatsApp, PayPal and retail banks are all launching services in a range of markets aimed at taking a slice of the growing P2P market.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski (pictured) said: “[W]e have been working to develop a product that truly reflects how people live today and their social interactions. There are no borders in an online context, why should there be in payments? Klarna was founded with the goal to make online payments safe, simple and smooth, Wavy is another step on that journey.”

The company provides a range of financial services to a customer base of 60 million. In June, Klarna signed a strategic agreement with Visa to boost its abilities in m-commerce.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Visa strikes investment deal with Klarna

Circle eliminates fees for international cash transfer

Apple readies P2P Apple Pay upgrade
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association