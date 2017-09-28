Kik secures $100M from virtual currency sale

Kik Interactive, best known for its chat app, made almost $100 million from selling its own virtual currency, primarily for exchange between users of its existing platform.

The company offered the Kin tokens for open sale in mid-September, after announcing the initiative in May. At launch, Kik Interactive CEO Ted Livingston (pictured) claimed Kin could spark a payment revolution, starting on its Kik chat platform.

In a statement, Kik said the initial offering was taken up by 10,000 people across 117 countries, making it one of the world’s most widely held virtual currencies. Several investment companies also speculated in a separate sale.

Its payment tokens can be exchanged within the app to pay for a range of goods and services, both directly from other users and in transactions to companies operating within the social media platform.

Kik’s chat app had 300 million registered users in 2016, which gives it a substantial initial target userbase. The company then plans to expand adoption by offering developers incentives to include compatibility with the payment method on alternative platforms.

“We envision Kin as the foundation for a decentralised ecosystem of digital services, starting with Kik,” Livingston said.