HomeMoneyNews

Kik secures $100M from virtual currency sale

28 SEP 2017

Kik Interactive, best known for its chat app, made almost $100 million from selling its own virtual currency, primarily for exchange between users of its existing platform.

The company offered the Kin tokens for open sale in mid-September, after announcing the initiative in May. At launch, Kik Interactive CEO Ted Livingston (pictured) claimed Kin could spark a payment revolution, starting on its Kik chat platform.

In a statement, Kik said the initial offering was taken up by 10,000 people across 117 countries, making it one of the world’s most widely held virtual currencies. Several investment companies also speculated in a separate sale.

Its payment tokens can be exchanged within the app to pay for a range of goods and services, both directly from other users and in transactions to companies operating within the social media platform.

Kik’s chat app had 300 million registered users in 2016, which gives it a substantial initial target userbase. The company then plans to expand adoption by offering developers incentives to include compatibility with the payment method on alternative platforms.

“We envision Kin as the foundation for a decentralised ecosystem of digital services, starting with Kik,” Livingston said.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Kik chief plans payment revolution with new currency

Keynote 10: Conversational Commerce – Ted Livingston, KiK
