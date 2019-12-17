 KDDI invests in loyalty company, makes retail deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

KDDI invests in loyalty company, makes retail deal

17 DEC 2019

KDDI struck a deal to acquire a 20 per cent stake in consumer rewards company Loyalty Marketing and joined a mobile payments partnership with the latter’s affiliated retail chain.

Loyalty Marketing runs consumer rewards scheme Ponta, which allows customers of partner retailers to collect points and redeem them for discounts or free items. It is part owned by Japanese convenience store chain Lawson, which uses it to run its customer rewards programme.

In addition to taking the stake, from May 2020 KDDI will offer Ponta points to users and plans to integrate elements of the loyalty system into its mobile payment service au Pay.

The operator ultimately plans to add digital loyalty cards into its mobile wallet and allow au Pay as a transaction method on Ponta’s retail app.

KDDI’s stake in Loyalty Marketing is being acquired from the latter’s largest shareholder Mitsubishi Corporation. Lawson is the rewards company’s third-largest investor.

Financial terms for KDDI’s purchase were not disclosed.

Alongside the investment announcement, Loyalty Marketing’s three largest shareholders agreed to collaborate on creating new consumer-focused initiatives. Details on the plans were sparse, however these so-called “new experiences” relate to use of consumer data and financial services.

As part of the agreement, au Pay will be actively promoted as a payment method for in-store payments in Lawson branches.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

KDDI backs project to promote payments in Japan

KDDI expands fintech focus

Rakuten partners KDDI ahead of mobile launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association