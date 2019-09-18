 KDDI backs project to promote payments in Japan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

KDDI backs project to promote payments in Japan

18 SEP 2019

KDDI became the latest wallet provider in Japan to join the Mobile Payment Alliance (MoPA), a group founded with the aim of increasing uptake of the technology among retailers and consumers.

The operator joins NTT Docomo, messaging company Line and Merpay parent Mercari in the organisation.

As part of its strategy, MoPA aims to oversee a system where applications provided by member companies are able to accept QR code payments made in retailers with kit provided by any other partner.

This, it believes, will simplify the mobile payments ecosystem and encourage merchants to adopt the technology.

The Japanese government has been actively promoting the move away from cash in the country and offered a number of incentives to encourage this.

MoPA argues the market has been subject to an “overwhelming flood of services” with the organisation pledging to create a “more convenient mobile payment experience for both merchants and users”.

In addition to joining the group, KDDI and its new partners signed a pledge to help increase the availability of cashless transactions in Japan.

All four companies already run mobile wallets in the market, alongside a number of other major players including SoftBank-backed project PayPay.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Line losses surge for second consecutive quarter

NTT Docomo backs Japan payment project

Line profit plunges
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Biting into Apple’s big bash

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association