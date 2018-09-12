Indonesia pushes QR standard for payments

Indonesia’s central bank formed a working group with representatives from payment service providers to standardise payments using QR codes, The Jakarta Post reported.

Bank Indonesia asked for industry comment after completing the first phase of a standardisation pilot test involving state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia, Bank Permata, Telkomsel’s digital payment service unit TCash and Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis, an interbank network provider.

The first phase covered technical matters including interoperability of QR transactions across different banks, telecoms providers and fintech companies. Phase two will focus on business issues.

Dadang Setiabudi, head of ICT at Bank Negara, told the newspaper the results of the pilot are expected to serve as the blueprint for government drafting regulations on QR code payments.