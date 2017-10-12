English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

India tightens mobile wallet rules

12 OCT 2017

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened guidelines for mobile wallet providers and outlined strict new financial barriers for market entry in a bid to crack-down on fraud and improve services for consumers.

New regulations mean mobile wallet providers must collect more thorough data and perform detailed checks on the majority of customers. The updated rules will be rolled out over the next 12 months and broadly bring wallet providers into line with banks, which already collect and verify detailed personal data to open accounts.

Previously, service providers could open accounts using more basic data such as a name and phone number.

Customers with a balance higher than INR10,000 ($154) will now need to submit full identification details and have these verified by their provider, while those with funds below this level will only be able to use their wallets for retail payments and be subject to an annual deposit limit.

The RBI also specified new (non-bank) companies entering the sector must now be able to prove net worth of INR50 million at the time of application, and hit INR150 million within three years – a level the company is obliged to maintain to remain in operation.

In a statement, the RBI said the laws will: “foster competition and encourage innovation in this segment in a prudent manner while taking into account safety and security of transactions as well as systems along with customer protection and convenience.”

Interoperability
The RBI also put a timeline on complete interoperability between mobile wallet providers using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

All companies using the protocols – which were designed to allow easy transfer of funds between banks and wallet providers – have until 11 April 2018 to enable full interoperability.

Most of the high-profile recent wallet launches are based on the UPI standard, including Google’s Tez released in September and popular social network Hike, which launched a payment service in June.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Visa eyes India opportunity despite strong competition

Mswipe secures $31 million cash injection

Google eyes India Android Pay launch
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association