English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

India preparing direct mobile wallet money transfers

14 MAR 2017

Mobile wallet providers in India will be able to perform direct money transfers to other providers’ apps without having to go through a traditional bank, following new guidelines reportedly being shaped by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Economic Times (ET) reported the organisation is set to finalise new framework measures and allow direct transfer between wallets within the next two to three months.

Sending money between apps supplied by different vendors currently requires the use of an intermediary bank with access to the country’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) – a set of standards introduced by the RBI to enable banks to perform payment transfers to accounts held with other companies.

As part of a wider initiative in the country to expand the reach of digital payments, the RBI is looking to expand access to the interface so wallet providers can increase the range of services they can offer and reach a wider demographic.

The RBI will also set the interchange fees providers can charge each other.

According to the ET’s sources, although the opening of UPIs will mean wallet providers could cut out traditional banks for many transactions, they believe the relationship will likely remain due to much of the money moved being transferred from, or to, an underlying bank account.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Mobile wallets – still waiting for the breakthrough moment
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association