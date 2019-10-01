 IMF hails mobile money growth in Asia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

IMF hails mobile money growth in Asia

01 OCT 2019

Mobile money has made rapid strides in Asia over the past five years, with the southern part of of the continent experiencing an average annual growth rate of 46 per cent in mobile money accounts.

Significant increase in mobile money usage has been seen in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Pakistan, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s latest annual Financial Access Survey.

The study pointed out that growth in Asia did not impact mobile money’s  “epicentre” – Africa – which also continued to thrive.

IMF explained the early rise of mobile money in sub-Saharan Africa came because some countries in the region lacked “deep banking penetration”. Today, the region leads in the number of mobile money accounts and in some countries, the number of mobile money accounts even surpasses bank accounts.

The organisation added that a great contribution to the growth of mobile money was the ability of the service to reach remote customers, such as those in Afghanistan.

Indeed, mobile money is picking up in the country, where 200 out of 1000 adults have bank accounts but more than 80 per cent of the population have access to a mobile phone.

In total, the value of mobile money transactions in Afghanistan has grew to 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2018, added IMF.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mexico moves to implement fresh fintech rules

Critics attack Malawi mobile money tax

Malawi consumer group urges rural focus
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association