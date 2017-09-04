English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Idea, Vodafone India bank faces 5 year payback period

04 SEP 2017

A planned joint payments bank service between Idea Cellular and Vodafone India will take at least five years to break even, Ajay Srinivasan, CEO of financial services at Idea Cellular’s parent Aditya Birla Group, predicted.

He also said he does not expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to renege on the companies’ banking licences, despite the operators amending their original plans to launch separate services.

Srinivasan made the comments while speaking about the launch of a combined service by the operators, The Economic Times reported.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, separately confirmed Idea now plans to combine its payment bank service with Vodafone India as part of a broader merger of the companies. He told Financial Express the joint banking service will operate independently, under the stewardship of Idea, Vodafone and Grasim – another company in the Aditya Birla Group family.

It is unclear if the combined venture will carry Vodafone’s m-Pesa brand – after the operator’s successful mobile money service which it is using to provide transfers and contactless payments in India.

Idea and Vodafone were among 11 Indian operators which secured banking licences from the RBI in August 2015, as part of a government push to extend financial inclusion to non-banked consumers by providing basic services including taking deposits and handling payment transfers.

Terms of the licences prevent operators from offering broader financial services such as loans.

Regardless of the name, the Idea-Vodafone service faces competition from Bharti Airtel and mobile money company Paytm, which launched services in the opening half of 2017.

Merger update
Birla reiterated Idea and Vodafone aim to complete their merger during 2018, Financial Express said.

The operators have already begun dropping subscribers in areas where their combined market share would exceed 50 per cent – the maximum permissible under Indian M&A regulations – as part of their preparations for the merger. The deal was cleared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in early August, after gaining Competition Commission approval in July.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Paytm confirms May payment bank launch

Paytm confident bank service will boost users to 500M

Paytm mobile wallet transactions hit 1 billion in 2016
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association