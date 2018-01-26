English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Huawei Pay set for Russia launch, global push

26 JAN 2018

Huawei signed a deal with UnionPay to expand availability of Huawei Pay outside of China for the first time.

In a statement, the companies said Russia would be the first launch, followed by other “belt and road” countries and regions – a list of locations identified by the Chinese state as priorities in future trading activities.

Huawei Pay is the Chinese manufacturer’s retail payment app, which uses NFC and biometrics to verify payments made with Huawei handsets. It launched in September 2016 in mainland China and in 2017 was used to perform CNY4 billion ($632 million) worth of transactions.

UnionPay is a China-headquartered credit and debit card company. Its cards are offered by banks around the world, including the largest banks in China and major financial institutions along the belt and road routes. In Russia, 1.3 million UnionPay cards have been issued from ten of the country’s financial institutions.

In exporting the service internationally, Huawei will move into markets with services already offered by rival manufacturers on their handsets – including Samsung and Apple. It will also compete with Google, which offers similar services through Android Pay on any device running its operating system, including those offered by Huawei.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Huawei Pay deployed on China transport networks
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association