HomeMoneyNews

HKT upgrades taxis with Wi-Fi, m-payments

05 FEB 2018

Jumbo Taxi deployed technology from Hong Kong telecoms operator HKT to introduce free Wi-Fi service in its fleet of taxis and offer passengers the option of settling fares using the operator’s Tap & Go mobile payment service.

The Wi-Fi hotspots in the vehicles use HKT’s subsidiary CSL’s LTE-Advanced network. Using the Tap & Go mobile wallet, customers can scan a unique QR code in a taxi, then input the fare amount and confirm payment.

A connected car system comprising the Wi-Fi hotspots and a ZTE 4G onboard diagnostics (OBD) device was installed in 100 taxis and will be introduced across Jumbo Taxi’s entire fleet by the end of Q1. The OBD device tracks a taxi’s real-time location using GPS technology and assesses driver behaviour by analysing driving patterns with the aim of improving road safety, HKT said in a statement.

Jumbo Taxi, a venture between taxi operator Chow Kwok-keung and Future Motors, is a premium service targeting corporate clients and business travellers.

Hong Kong’s taxi operators, which generally don’t accept payment by credit card (much less by mobile) are facing competition from Uber, which is officially banned in the territory, but still operates in parts of the city. The taxi-booking platform reportedly contacted local taxi operators about partnering – something it explored in Singapore and Taiwan.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HKT looks to expand Tap & Go beyond Hong Kong

China Telecom, HKT partner on mobile money service

HKT doubles down on payments
