English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeMoneyNews

Grab acquires Indonesian e-payment startup Kudo

03 APR 2017

Southeast Asian ride-sharing platform Grab announced today it will acquire Indonesian online payment startup Kudo for an undisclosed amount.

Grab said in a statement the acquisition marks its first investment of the $700 million it committed to investing in Indonesia over the next four years, as part of its “Grab 4 Indonesia’ 2020 plan. The country, with a population of 250 million, is Grab’s largest market.

In mid-February, Reuters reported Grab was close to finalising a deal to buy Kudo, the largest online to offline e-commerce platform in Indonesia, for $100 million.

After closing the deal, Grab said the Kudo team and platform will be integrated with its mobile payments platform GrabPay. The two companies said they plan to explore opportunities to expand Kudo’s financial services to include insurance and consumer loans.

Kudo CEO Albert Lucius (pictured right) said given GrabPay is already one of the most widely-used payments platforms in Indonesia: “this acquisition creates immediate synergies with our existing business.”

“We are excited to work together to bring the ease and convenience of cashless payments to more Indonesians than ever before”.

Lucius signed the acquisition agreement with Grab CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan (pictured left).

Kudo, which was set up in 2014, targets customers without bank accounts and allows them make online purchases through agents. It has a network of more than 400,000 authorised agents in 500 towns and cities across Indonesia.

Grab operates in 39 cities across six countries with more 710,000 drivers in its network. It claims a 95 per cent market share of third-party taxi-hailing apps and more than 50 per cent market share in private cars in the six markets.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Cook talks-up Apple Pay growth

Atlas Mara to launch mVisa across African footprint

Daimler buys PayCash, plans Mercedes-brand e-wallet
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association