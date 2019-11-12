 Google ups Singapore payment play with bank deals - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Google ups Singapore payment play with bank deals

12 NOV 2019

Singaporean financial services providers OCBC Bank and DBS Bank announced separate agreements with Google to integrate their payments systems with Google Pay in the city state.

The deal with OCBC Bank is designed to pave the way to rollout of peer-to-peer payments direct from customer accounts using an upgraded version of Google Pay in January 2020. Currently the bank only offers compatibility to corporate customers.

In its statement, OCBC said it would be the first in the country to allow direct account-to-account transfers using the Google app.

The internet giant’s agreement with DBS Bank is expected to lead to integration of the bank’s PayLah! mobile wallet application with Google Pay. This, the two said, would enable cash transfer and payments at 80,000 merchants in the country.

DBS Bank’s business account, American Express and platinum debit card are already compatible with the service.

Google Pay compatibility is available through several rivals in Singapore, but currently it require the registration of a debit or credit card to make payments online or in store. These new deals offer direct payments without the need for card registration with Google.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Curve extends options with Google Pay deal

Google eyes wider role for India payment app

Google enhances Pay architecture
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association