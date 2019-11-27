 Google seeks to build on India mobile money success - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Google seeks to build on India mobile money success

27 NOV 2019

Google Pay director of product management Sharath Bulusu hailed the performance of the service in India, after user numbers tripled in the year to end-September and transactions exceeded $100 billion, Business Standard reported.

At a launch event for a merchant-focused variant of the service in the city of Kolkata, Bulusu announced the number of active users stood at 67 million at end-September, with total transactions hitting $110 billion. Of those, “almost two-thirds” took place outside of the seven largest cities, the newspaper reported.

Google will explore ways to expand its revenue streams in the country, with Bulusu citing potential in travel, personal loans and investment services.

He added Google Pay was also discussing the possibility of expanding the scope of token payments with financial institutions, and was working on better user experiences.

Bulusu said the company was in the process of complying with government regulations relating to storing transaction data on local servers, telling Business Standard this had not interfered with operations.

Earlier this month The Times of India reported the Reserve Bank of India had moved to prevent WhatsApp using the country’s United Payment Interface protocol for failing to comply with the data storage regulation.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google ups Singapore payment play with bank deals

Curve extends options with Google Pay deal

Google eyes wider role for India payment app
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association