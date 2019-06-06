 Google enhances Pay architecture - Mobile World Live
HomeMoneyNews

Google enhances Pay architecture

06 JUN 2019

Google Pay gained a host of new features designed to enable developers to offer a smoother checkout experience to users, by presenting pricing and delivery details more clearly and simplifying the payment process.

In a blog, engineers said the Google Pay API had been updated to improve access to current features, for example its payment sheet, and deliver new functions ranging from additional payment buttons through to integration of flight boarding passes and other transport tickets.

An updated payment sheet will display pricing information so customers can double-check orders before confirming purchases, while “modifiers based on transaction conditions (like shipping options)” have been added to enable users to view relevant information without returning to merchants’ sites.

These changes, the company stated, will cut the time taken to complete transactions.

It also added the ability for developers to include new payment buttons and sign-up options, enabling more information to be displayed regarding whether a transaction is using an existing credit card or the Google Pay account. Purchase buttons are automatically tailored to the device or web browser customers are using.

A high priority notification system for flight boarding passes heads a list of updates to the API for passes, making tickets, gate and delay details available through Google Pay. This expands on a previous move to enable flight check-in through the company’s voice assistant.

It also added an open API for transit companies, enabling them to provide ticket barcodes in Google Pay regardless of whether mobile users are online or not.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn't want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...

