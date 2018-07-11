English
HomeMoneyNews

Google adds P2P payments to Android app

11 JUL 2018

Google rolled peer-to-peer (P2P) payments into its Google Pay app in the US, marking the latest stage in the amalgamation of its finance-related services into one platform.

The update – which will also be made available in the UK “soon” – adds the cash transfer functionality previously available in its Google Pay Send app to the rebranded Android Pay service.

Android Pay became Google Pay in February, as part of the company’s strategy to “simplify” its payment offer using one unified brand. The new name is also used for online purchases made through its various browsers, previously processed through Google Wallet.

As part of the upgrade, its app in the US will also host concert tickets and travel passes from participating third party companies.

While the company has worked on bundling its payment services together across its wide footprint, it has also continued the rollout of its mobile payment service. In June the company added Germany to its list of markets, taking its total to 19.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

