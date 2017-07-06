GN Bank goes mobile on Android, feature phones

GN Bank launched a mobile money service on Android smartphones and feature phones, after receiving a green light from the Bank of Ghana.

Kofi Asamoah-Siaw, general manager of microenterprise at GN Bank, announced GN Mobile Money is now available to every mobile user in Ghana, offering mobile wallet services including funds transfer, bill payments, and airtime top ups, GhanaWeb reported.

GN Mobile Money also operates as a traditional banking service in terms of offering savings accounts, which can be accessed remotely in addition to at the bank’s branches, the news outlet stated.

Potential customers can access account registration via a short code, with a PIN used to complete the process at a GN Bank branch delivered by SMS. Final confirmation of the opening of the account is then also delivered by SMS.

It remains to be seen if the need to visit a branch of the bank will hinder uptake of GN Mobile Money, given a key selling point of many mobile wallet and money services is removing the need to trek to physical locations and outlets.

Asamoah-Siaw said GN Bank plans to expand the feature set of GN Mobile Money by offering international money transfer services – an increasingly popular feature on mobile money and wallet services in Africa.