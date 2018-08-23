English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMoneyNews

Ghana to step up mobile money regulation

23 AUG 2018

Lobby group Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications teamed with the country’s Central Bank to introduce guidelines to regulate the sector and protect mobile money vendors following a spate of attacks.

The effort comes after an increase in violence against mobile money operators in the country, Modern Ghana reported, with a vendor being shot and killed this week in the city of Accra.

Modern Ghana said the Chamber is collaborating with the bank and other stakeholders to develop guidelines, with the aim of establishing mobile money centres in the country which can protect vendors.

Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications seeks to protect the interests of the country’s operators. Its CEO Ken Ashigbey said there is an ongoing effort to educate agents “in terms of how they need to protect themselves and not risk their lives and property”.

He added: “following the meeting with the police, we also had a meeting with the Bank of Ghana where all stakeholders were brought together to look at the issue of security of the operators”.

Ashigbey also revealed there were plans to introduce insurance for mobile money vendors to protect them from losing money if they are attacked.

Daily attacks
Nyarkoa Boaitey Addo, president of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group, added there were armed attacks on mobile money vendors almost on a daily basis, but some victims choose not to report the incidents because of a lack of protection from security services.

“We constantly advise our members to take some personal security measures so they protect themselves and their money,” she said.

The group are advising their members to close their kiosks before it gets dark, for example.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile money providers urged to grasp integration tech

Uganda mobile money use falls by $180M in a fortnight

Feature: The future of mobile money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association